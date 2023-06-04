Telangana celebrates Farmers Day

Hyderabad: As part of the 21-day-long Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the Farmers’ Day was celebrated across the State on Saturday.

All the elected representatives, including Ministers, MLAs and MPs hoisted the national flag at RythuVedikas in their respective areas and launched the celebrations, highlighting the schemes like free power, RythuBandhu, RythuBima and other schemes.

To mark the occasion, the State agriculture department organised a series of programmes, including rallies with bullock carts and tractors. Farmers took part in the celebrations across the Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy participated at various villages in Birkur and Banswada rural madals of Kamareddy district. Similarly, Telangana Legislative Council Chairman GuthaSukender Reddy took part in Urumandla village of Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched the Farmers Day celebrations at Padmajiwada village of Sadashiva Nagar in Yellareddy Assembly constituency.

Addressing the Farmers Day celebrations at Vannel B village of Balkondamandal of Nizamabad district, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that the Telangana State had achieved a lot of progress in the agriculture sector during the last nine years and the cultivation area in Telangana had reached upto about 2.20 crore acres. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy, who took part in the Farmers’ Day celebrations at Yendlapalli village of Suryapet district, said that the agriculture had become a profitable profession in Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had changed the lives of farmers with the launch of several schemes.