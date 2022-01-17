Telangana: Education holidays extended till Jan 30

Hyderabad: Amid a surge of Covid positive cases, the Telangana Government has extended holidays for educational institutions till January 30. However, the higher educational institutions like engineering colleges and other colleges offering professional courses have been permitted to conduct online classes from Monday. Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said, "It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30, 2022."

Earlier, the government declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16. The professional colleges and institutions, which come under Osmania University and JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technology Institute), were allowed to start online classes for all batches. "A decision on resuming online classes in all the government schools and Intermediate colleges would be taken soon after reviewing the technical arrangements made for online education," said an official.

In the last academic year, all the schools conducted online classes under the impact of the first and second wave of the Covid pandemic. In the current third wave of the pandemic, the end of academic year was affected, and if the cases increased further the academic year would also have to go without physical classes. A few relaxations would be given to the medical colleges where the practical exams were in progress this month by allowing only 50 per cent of the total strength of students to attend the practicals on a daily basis.

The Education department has already been instructed to come out with proposals to hold online classes for students studying in the government residential schools, the official said.