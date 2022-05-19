Telangana formation fete at Nampally Public Gardens as usual

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday directed the officials to organise the Telangana State formation celebrations at the Public Gardens Nampally as usual. The CM discussed the issue with his cabinet collegues and high placed officials in the Pragathi Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister suggested the ministers and elected representatives of those districts to participate actively in the celebrations. He directed the ministers to explain the people about the achievements of the State government after the formation of separate State. He also directed the district Collectors to prepare their speeches with all information.

In view of the hot waves, the State formation celebrations will begin at 9 am and conclude early, he said and suggested that in the evening, Kavi Sammelanams should be conducted in the Ravindra Bharathi and District headquarters. KCR also exhorted writers and poets to prepare their essays on the Telangana history, culture and monumental development achieved by the TRS government in the last eight years.