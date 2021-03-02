Telangana Government encouraging start-ups in S&T

Medchal: The Telangana Government is encouraging start-ups in the field of science and technology and taking up many programmes, said Adhar Sinha, Director-General of EPTRI, and Special Chief Secretary to the government.

Speaking as the chief guest at the National Science Day celebrations at CMR Technical Campus, Medchal, he stated that when entire nation was shut down due to the Corona pandemic it was only the education sector which was running without interruption. "It was made possible only through science and technology," Sinha remarked.

Sinha told the students that EPTRI was conducting several green skill development programmes in various sectors, such as water budgeting, green GPD, solar, water treatment systems, ecology and biodiversity. He advised them to avail themselves of the programme and put it for fruitful use.

Gopal Reddy, secretary, CMR group of Institutes, distributed prizes to outstanding students and winners of science expo.Dr Suneela, scientist, Shaik Allavali, environmental engineer, EPTRI, CMR College Director Janga Reddy, the principal, dean, heads of various departments and staff of CMR group of institutes attended the function.