Telangana Government mulls to cut outsourcing staff

Hyderabad: The State Government is contemplating to reduce the number of outsourcing staff in various departments. All the departments have been asked to submit the total number of outsourcing employees who were appointed after June 2014 and their details.

According to sources, the officials were asked to make sure there are no excess outsourced staff in departments. This it felt was necessary since the government was taking steps to fill 50,000 vacancies in the State.

There are close to 58,000 outsourcing employees working in various government departments in the State and the majority of them were appointed after June 2014. The government feels that there are more employees than the required numbers in the departments.

The police department was asked to take 5,000 outsourcing employees but the actual number of outsourcing employees is said to be around 16,000. Officials of the department has been asked not to give the continuation orders.

Earlier, the government used to grant permission as per the cadre strength for taking the employees on outsourcing, and continuity orders were given every year so as to allow them to work for another year.

As the government has decided to implement the new PRC and state resources dwindling because of lack of revenue generation following the impact of the second wave of Covid, the government wants to decrease the burden.