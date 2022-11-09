Telangana Govt at brisk pace to complete market construction in Koheda

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to speed up the activity to finalise the designs for the upcoming massive market at Koheda within 9 months. The proposed global green market will be established with international standards in about 199 acres, with 6 lakh square feet of constructed area.

State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday held a review meeting with the officials and discussed to prepare detailed proposals for taking up the market construction, in accordance with the suggestions made by National Council of State Agricultural Marketing Boards (COSAMB) managing director Jagvir Singh Yadav recently.

It has been proposed to develop facilities like godowns, logistic park, processing plants, waste management and recycling systems, solar energy systems, cold storages, and ripening chambers, apart from labour and staff quarters which will be suitable for facilitating exports. A vapour heat treatment irradiation plant will also be set up for mango exports.