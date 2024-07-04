Telangana Govt readying to roll out new tourism policy soon

Hyderabad: Aiming to promote ‘Buddhavanam’ on par with Bodh Gaya, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao has announced that the government will introduce a new tourism policy soon. The government has already prepared a draft policy aiming to promote Telangana as a favourite destination for tourism and to achieve economic development by providing employment opportunities.

Under the new policy, Somasila has been identified as a suitable place for destination weddings and adventure tourism in the backwaters of the Krishna River. Ramappa, Laknavaram, Nagarjunasagar, and Ananthagiri Hills will also be promoted as tourist centres.

“We are working to establish a wellness tourism resort in Ananthagiri. We will ensure that marriage ceremonies are performed by combining our culture and traditions’.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, he said the BRS government had not prepared any tourism policy and had neglected the tourism sector. The government envisaged plans to develop Taramati Baradari and Haritha Hotels, which were poorly maintained, within six months. He criticised the BRS government for failing to get funds from the Centre.

The new tourism policy would be announced soon after CM A Revanth Reddy approved the draft. Rao said he would also meet the Union Minister of Tourism and Culture and request to allocate funds for the development of Telangana tourism. The government is looking for ways to generate income by developing tourist places and providing infrastructure in a public-private partnership. Since Telangana is a place of natural beauty and historical heritage, the Minister said Telangana tourism would be developed at the international level; steps would be taken to attract local and global tourists.

Buddavanam in Nagarjunasagar will be designed at international standards on par with Bodh Gaya; facilities will be provided to attract tourists from the Eastern and Southern countries, he said. The National Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management had lost its glory during the previous government; the strength of students was reduced to 200 from 800. His government will revive the institution, Rao added. The Telangana culture would also be promoted to develop the tourism sector. Rao also said the centenary celebrations of Dasaradhi Krishnamacharya and Kaloji Narayana Rao will be conducted grandly.