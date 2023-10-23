Telangana: Huge quantity of gold seized at Shamshabad airport

The customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad have seized a significant amount of illegal gold. Two passengers who arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai were found to be carrying the gold.

The officials were conducting checks on passengers arriving from Dubai when they became suspicious of one passenger and decided to scan their luggage and discovered that the passenger's bag contained 610 grams of gold.

The officials estimated the value of the seized gold to be around Rs.32.8 lakhs. Additionally, another passenger was found to be carrying 483 grams of gold, which was also seized by the authorities. Both individuals have been detained, and a case has been registered against them. Investigations are currently underway.