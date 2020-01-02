Telangana Information Technology Association to play key role in Year of Artificial intelligence

Hyderabad: Industry body Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) is going to conduct a series of events that will aim at fostering skills in the Artificial Intelligence arena. This will be in partnership with the Telangana government.

On Thursday, IT Minister KT Rama Rao formally announced that 2020 would be Year of Artificial Intelligence for Telangana. The campaign, which highlights the growing importance of artificial intelligence, will carry out a host of events during the year.

As part of this, TITA will undertake a key event every month and it will also offer a three month Digithon Certified AI/ML programme. It will also hold an artificial intelligence industry focus and ideation event every two months. The industry body also plans to organise industry tours to companies working on artificial intelligence.

There are plans to launch Robothon 1.0 in February and Robothon 2.0 in October. It will organise an artificial intelligence In Plant Training (IPT) and internship in April May and June in Phase-I and in October, November and December months for the Phase-II.

Among others, plans are afoot to conduct AI Agri Hackathon twice in the year. Those interested to take part in the events can contact [email protected] or call at +91 8123123434 for further details.