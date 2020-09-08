Telangana Liberation Day BJP urges Governor to pressure State govt for official celebration

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar sought intervention of State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for the official celebration of the Telangana Liberation Day, on September 17.

In a representation submitted to the Governor on Monday, he requested her to instruct the State government to issue orders for celebrating the Liberation Day on September 17.

He said in the wake of the TRS-AIMIM alliance, the importance of September 17 is being looked from a religious prism. Calling such stand of the TRS government unfortunate, Bandi said the State was an epicentre of the liberation of Telangana from 1945-48.

After joining the Indian Union, the two states of Maharastra and Karnataka have been observing the Telangana Liberation Day, on September 17, he added.

Telangana not observing the liberation day is a clear violation of the spirit of the Constitution of India.