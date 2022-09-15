Telangana: Minor girl allegedly kidnapped and gang raped in Hyderabad

A horrific incident took place in the old city of Hyderabad where a minor girl was kidnapped and gang raped. According to the details, a minor came out of the house to go to a medical shop on September 12 at 8 pm in Dabirpura police station limits.



At this time, two young men kidnapped her and took her to the OYO hotel room in the same area. They kept her there for two days and raped her one by one. Later, the victim left at Chadarghat.



The locals found her unable to walk and took her home. However, it seems that during the rape, the victim also drugged her.



Meanwhile, the police said that a case has been registered by the victim's family members. The police said that the accused in this incident were identified as Ravesh Mehdi and Mahmudullah who were taken into custody. It has been revealed that the CCTV footage of the kidnapping and the footage being taken to the OYO room are being examined.



Meanwhile, as the victim is a minor, she has been shifted to Child Center and is being provided with medical services. The police revealed that the statement of the victim and her parents will be recorded there.