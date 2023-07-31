Telangana power sector shining under guidance of CM

Hyderabad: Telangana emerged the only State that has overcome power cuts and is providing continuous quality power to all sectors within a short span since its formation. The plans designed by the visionary Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao helped attaining self-reliance on power generation. This has made the State a leader in agriculture, industrial, service and business sectors. The power generation capacity of 7,778 MW in 2014 has increased to a whopping 18,567 MW by 2023. The government has also massively expanded power supply systems;it spent Rs.97,321 crore in these nine years to strengthen production and supply systems.

The government is providing electricity subsidy on a large scale so as to give impetus to the sectors that contribute to the all-round development of the State. After the formation of Telangana more than Rs. 50,000 crore was given as subsidy on electricity supplied to 72.41 lakh consumers belonging to household, employment and agriculture sectors. The electricity given by the government is a boost to the economic development of farmers and various low-income groups which led to improve their living conditions.

The government is covering free a total of 27,48,598 agricultural electricity connections; the government is bearing the electricity charges of BPL families of about 35,61,809 households consuming 0-50 units a month. A total of 25.433 lakh SC consumers using less than 101 units a month, 2,95,114 ST consumers are benefited through government power policies. Also, 6,494 poultry farm owners, 32,654 hair cutting salon owners, 65,806 laundry shop owners and 56 dobhi ghats beneficiaries are getting power subsidy.

The government is also supplying subsidised electricity to 5,011 power looms and 39 spinning mills. Economy has gained momentum with the subsidised electricity given by the government.