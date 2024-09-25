Live
Telangana prepares for biennial elections as MLC terms expire
Highlights
Hyderabad: With the terms of two Teachers and one Graduate MLCs from Telangana expiring on March 29, 2029, the Election Commission has initiated preparations for the upcoming biennial elections.
State Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy held a video conference with District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The CEO outlined the steps needed for conducting the elections to fill regular vacancies in the State Legislative Council.
The three Members of the Legislative Council whose terms are ending are from the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ Constituency, the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ Constituency, and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ Constituency.
