Telangana Rythu Sangam demands seed bill repeal

Hyderabad: In protest against the Central Government’s proposed Seeds Bill 2025, Telangana Rythu Sangam State General Secretary T Sagar led a symbolic burning of the bill’s draft copies at the Medak district headquarters on Monday, calling for united resistance until the legislation is repealed.

Addressing farmers and activists, Sagar condemned the bill as a dangerous move to entrench multinational and corporate control over India’s seed sector. He warned that the bill threatens food security, seed sovereignty, and the constitutional rights of states. “This is not a reform it’s a contract to corporatise agriculture permanently,” he said, urging the Centre to withdraw the bill immediately.

Sagar criticised the Modi government for failing to uphold its promise of providing quality seeds at affordable prices and on time. He argued that the bill lacks guarantees for farmers and undermines the principles of safe, secure, and profitable agriculture. “The future of Indian farming is being mortgaged to corporate interests,” he said.

The protest was attended by key leaders, including Agricultural Workers’ Union State Secretary R Venkata Ramulu, KVPS State Secretary Skylab Babu, and District Secretary K Mallesham. Rythu Sangam’s Gouraiah and KVPS leaders Ashok, Shekhar, Lachcha Goud, Narender, Yashoda, Durga, and Kavitha also participated, expressing solidarity with the farmers’ cause.