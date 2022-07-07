Telangana seeks Centre's help to set up eco-tourism hubs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government appealed to the Centre to help in developing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project as a major tourist attraction under the theme 'Nature Tourism Circuit' and requested it to allocate Rs 473 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

According to officials, the state government is aspiring to develop the eco-tourism circuits at various project sites in the state in a big way and an amount of Rs 750 crore has been allocated in the budget.

According to the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) officials, the corporation is intended to develop tourist infrastructure such as hotels, resorts, boats/cruises, wayside amenities, restaurants, suspension bridges, sound and light shows, glow garden, musical fountains and others for overall development of tourism across the state. The corporation is also undertaking the operation of package tours, boating and adventure activities to enhance the visitor experience, said the officials.

The officials said there is a proposal to develop "Kaleshwaram Tourism Circuit" by connecting other project sites, including Medigadda Barrage, Kannepally Pump House, Kaleshwaram Temple, Annaram Barrage, Annaram Water Canal, Sundilla Barrage and Yellampally Reservoir. The official said the works were at design stage. "The government has made a request to the Centre for development of tourist spots and sought funds under two schemes of the Government of India, including Swadesh Darshan and PRASAD and wanted to consider an outlay project cost worth Rs 473 crore," the officials said.

According to the authorities, the proposals sent to the Centre include the development of Pilgrimage and Nature Tourism Circuit in Mahbubnagar district under Swadesh Darshan Scheme with Rs 101.72 crore, development of Eco-Tourism Circuit in Mancherial district with Rs 98 crore, development of Fort Circuit in Telangana State with Rs 101 crore for the development of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple at Manyamkonda in Mahbubnagar district with Rs 50 crore, Development of Pilgrimage facilities at Bhadrachalam Group of Temples at Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem district with Rs 61.84 crore, development of pilgrimage and heritage infrastructure of Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district with Rs 62.73 crore. The government proposed an outlay with Rs 473 crore for promoting tourism development across the state. According to the officials, the proposals were under process.