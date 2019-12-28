Telangana State Govt failed in resolving teacher issues: Telangana State United Teachers Federation

Patancheru: Telangana State United Teachers' Federation state secretary T Lakshma Reddy has alleged that the state government failed miserably in addressing the issues related to teachers and education sector. He was speaking at a programme held at the industrial area here on Friday to release posters for the state education conference to be held at Adilabad on December 29 and 30.



Speaking on the occasion, Lakshma Reddy expressed his dissatisfaction over state government's indifference to address issues related to teachers and education sector. In view of the crisis in state education sector, the proposed education conference assumes great importance, he said.

He said that the state ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, Jogu Ramanna and Rekha Naik would participate in the conference. Noted academicians Madabhushi Sridhar and former MLC Nageshwar would speak on the topic "Seventy years of constitution – Challenges," he said.

Later, the executive committee meeting of TSUTF would discuss issues being faced by the employees and teachers and decide on the future action plan, he said. He urged teachers working in Patancheru constituency to attend the executive committee meeting in large numbers to make it successful.

TSUTF Patancheru mandal president Devadas, general secretary Prabhakar, Ramachandrapuram mandal TSUTF president Ramalakshmi, general secretary Daniel, teachers Sudhakar, Ramachandraiah, Harichandra Reddy, Vittal, Shivaraju, Kavitha, Srinivas and others were present.