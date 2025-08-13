Telangana to build over 5,000 km of HAM roads to ramp up connectivity

Hyderabad: As part of its vision to provide better road facilities across the state, the Telangana government is set to construct 5,190 km of roads under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The project, which will be carried out in 17 packages, aims to connect every village to its mandal centre, every mandal to its district centre, and every district to the state capital.

In the first phase, the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department will take up 17 packages covering 5,190 km at a cost of Rs 6,478 crore, while the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department will handle 7,947 km in 17 packages at a cost of approximately Rs 6,000 crore. The remaining 6,810 km will be tendered by December of this year. The plan includes four-lane roads from district centres to Hyderabad, two-lane roads from mandals to district headquarters, and the upgrading of rural roads, including converting mud roads into bitumen-surfaced ones, informed R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Addressing a Road Show on HAM at the National Academy of Construction (NAC) on Tuesday, the Minister said the government’s vision is to link every village to its mandal headquarters, every mandal to the district headquarters, and every district to Hyderabad through modern, all-weather roads. Venkat Reddy explained that the HAM combines the strengths of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) models, with the government funding 40 per cent of the project cost in ten instalments. Contractors will invest the remaining 60 per cent, which will be repaid based on performance with inflation-linked adjustments.

The model ensures low risk for investors, a steady income, and 15 years of assured maintenance, resulting in durable, pothole-free, and safer roads. He stressed that quality roads are the backbone of economic growth and said Telangana’s development plan places equal emphasis on welfare and infrastructure.

The Minister assured contractors and financial institutions of transparency, timely payments, and clear policy support, adding that a web-based ‘TG Roads Inventory’ application has been developed for real-time project monitoring. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka, along with Road Development Corporation Chairman Malreddy Ram Reddy, attended the event as chief guests.