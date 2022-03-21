Telangana to see 'Hyderabad Files' on screen soon: BJP leader

Hyderabad: Similar to the recent blockbuster Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files', Telangana BJP senior leader P Muralidhar Rao on Monday said that a movie named after Hyderabad which is 'Hyderabad Files' would be made and released soon in the State.

Addressing the press at the party head office here, the BJP leader came down heavily on TRS government's soft approach towards AIMIM in Nizamabad district where the BJP was demanding to install the statue of Shivaji in Bodhan town. He also took strong exception for not addressing the plights of Hindus in the district.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao adopted double standards on the installation of Shivaji statue and other issues related to Hindu religion. Instead of taking action against the group which opposed the installation of Shivaji statue, police booked cases against BJP workers and arrested the victims injured in the clashes between the two groups", the BJP leader said alleging that the KCR government was creating 'Islamic Corridor' between Hyderabad and Adilabad.

Like Kashmiri Pandits, many Hindu families fled Old City which is dominated by the Hindus. Muralidhar said that a movie 'Hyderabad Files' will be produced to educate people about the problems being faced by Hindus in Old City. The BJP leader also alleged that the government was providing Aadhaar cards to Rohingyas and blamed the State Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali.

The BJP leader also criticised KCR on conducting the budget session without BJP members who were suspended for the entire session. He said that the Hijab issue would not affect Karnataka which remained a top State in attracting investments in the country. Muralidhar questioned as to why Hyderabad had failed to attract investment like Bengaluru even after the CM made tall claims on investments.