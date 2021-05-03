Telangana: Vote counting of 2 corporations, 6 municipalities begin

Counting of votes for two corporations and six municipalities began at 8 am on Monday according to the COVID-19 norms. Votes polled for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Election (GHMC) are being counted at Delhi Public school. The 66 divisions are divided into three blocks.

The postal ballot votes are being counted first and the result is expected to be out by noon.

Vote counting for Achampet municipal election is being done at JMJ high school. Meanwhile, the counting of votes for Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) is being done at SR and BGNR college. Of the 60 divisions, the 10th division of KMC was elected unanimously.

Similarly, the counting of votes for Jadcherla, Kothur municipalities is also taking place at BRR government degree college and KGBV school respectively.