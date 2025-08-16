Telangana was a beacon of hope during BRS rule, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the youngest state of the country, Telangana, has become an example for the whole of India under the BRS regime.

The BRS working president participated in the Independence Day celebrations held at Telangana Bhavan. After hoisting the National Flag, Rama Rao greeted the people of the country on the occasion of 79th Independence Day.

He said he would pay a humble tribute to the thousands of sacrifices made for our freedom and independence and the leadership of that time. KTR said that the journey of independent India, which started with 14 states, was today a diverse India of 28 states.

“Inspired by Gandhi, Nehru and Ambedkar, we fought for Telangana and achieved the state under the leadership of KCR. KCR’s leadership has made the slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan come true by achieving remarkable successes in development, welfare, per capita income and agricultural expansion.

Telangana, which was ranked 14th, has surpassed Punjab and Haryana and joined the top in grain production within 10 years due to KCR’s determination to make the farmer the king,” said KTR.

The BRS leader further said that in the past ten years, Telangana stood like a lighthouse for India in every sector, whether it was IT sector, industries, urban development, rural progress or welfare programs for the poor.