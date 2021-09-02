Telangana: Wife hangs herself to death after a video call to husband in Rajendranagar

The incident took place at Rajendranagar police station limits in Hyderabad where the wife made a video call to her husband and hanged herself and committed suicide. According to police, Saishiva (28) from Nalgonda and Nagadevi (24) from Rajahmundry fell in love and married 8 months ago without the knowledge of family members. Nagadevi is a beautician while Saishiva works as a software engineer in Bangalore. The two were staying in an apartment in the Chaitanya Vilas area of ​​Hyderguda.



Saishiva stays here two days a week and works in Bangalore for five days. His family lives in the LB Nagar area. He arrived in the city three days ago as his sister was getting married and looking after wedding affairs in LB Nagar. On Tuesday night, Nagadevi made a video call and asked him to come home immediately. An altercation broke out between the two over the phone after he said he would come after the wedding. Nagadevi said that she was hanging herself in the video call.

Saishiva provided information by phone to those next to the apartment. She was already dead when the watchman broke the door. Rajendranagar police reached the spot and handed over the information and shifted the body to the Osmania Mortuary. The case is being registered and investigated.