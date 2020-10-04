Temple doors open for devotees as sevas resume across telangana today

Hyderabad: The Arjita Sevas, poojas and other regular programmes, which were halted because of the corona pandemic, would be starting in all the temples in the State from Sunday after the Centre gave relaxations.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that all the sevas would resume from Sunday onwards following the guidelines of the government of India. The Minister asked the temple managements in the State to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols following physical distancing. He also asked the officials to sanitize the temple premise frequently.

All the district assistant commissioners were asked to ensure that orders were implemented in all the temples under their respective jurisdictions strictly without any deviation.

With this order, the sevas like Kalyanams, Satyanarayana Swamy Vratams, Kode Mokkulu (Vemulawada temple) etc would be starting from Sunday onwards. However, only 50 per cent tickets would be on offer in order to avoid overcrowding in the temples. Also, accommodation facility will be provided at all the major temples across the State.