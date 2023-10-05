Temples not spared, IT issues notices to temples in Telangana

Hyderabad : The Income Tax Department has issued notices to many prominent temples in Telangana. Notices were sent to pay income tax. Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy stands first in this list. Rs. 8 crores to be paid in tax, due to non-payment of tax on time another Rs 3 crores is also to be paid as a fine as mentioned in the notices.



Vemulawada Rajanna, Saraswati Ammavari Temple in Basara and many other temples have also received notices. On the other hand, devotees are expressing surprise on receiving IT notices to temples. Many are commenting that it is not reasonable to adopt a strict attitude towards temples as they have done in the case of business organisations and individuals.