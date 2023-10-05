Live
- White House waives 26 federal laws to allow building border wall in Texas
- Happy World Teachers’ Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers!
- GST Council likely to levy 18% tax rate on corporate guarantees for loans
- Imran Khan's close aide turns 'approver' in May 9 riots case
- World Teachers’ Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates the hard work and dedication of teachers
- Canada Governor General apologises for honoring Nazi veteran in 1987
- IB report sent to Shah's office on Trinamool stir outside RSS office in Kolkata
- Daily Forex Rates (05-10-2023)
- Karimnagar: BJP only talks, BRS walks the talk, says Minister Satyavathi Rathod
- Microsoft Translator now supports 20 Indian languages
Just In
Temples not spared, IT issues notices to temples in Telangana
Highlights
Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy stands first in this list. Rs. 8 crores to be paid in tax, due to non-payment of tax on time another Rs 3 crores is also to be paid as a fine as mentioned in the notices
Hyderabad : The Income Tax Department has issued notices to many prominent temples in Telangana. Notices were sent to pay income tax. Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy stands first in this list. Rs. 8 crores to be paid in tax, due to non-payment of tax on time another Rs 3 crores is also to be paid as a fine as mentioned in the notices.
Vemulawada Rajanna, Saraswati Ammavari Temple in Basara and many other temples have also received notices. On the other hand, devotees are expressing surprise on receiving IT notices to temples. Many are commenting that it is not reasonable to adopt a strict attitude towards temples as they have done in the case of business organisations and individuals.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS