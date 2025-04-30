TG EAPCET 2025: QR codes help students reach exam centres easily

Hyderabad: The Quick Response (QR) code helped the students who appeared for TG EAPCET on Tuesday to reach the examination centres before the reporting time.

For the first time, JNTUH featured QR codes on hall tickets so that candidates would not face difficulties navigating to their exam centres. A few students and their parents pointed out that the use of QR codes has helped the students reach their destination without any hassle and also on time.

Ramesh Reddy, a parent, said, “My son’s centre was in LB Nagar, as being resident of Warangal, we thought that we would not be able to reach on time, as officials have issued a one-minute late rule. But with the help of the QR code, we could reach on time.”

Meanwhile, students found the QR code helpful and the paper quite easy. “This was my first competitive exam and also my first computer-based test. I was a bit nervous about the type of questions, but the paper turned out to be quite easy,” said Suresh, an EAPCET candidate.

“Everything we prepared was useful, and almost all the questions were from the intermediate syllabus. I’m very hopeful that I’ll crack the EAPCET exam with good marks,” said Anil, another candidate.

According to officials, this year, for the first time, a QR code was printed on the hall tickets. They received positive feedback from students, saying it was very helpful. “It’s easy to use — once scanned, the link opens and shows the route map to the exam centres,” said an official.