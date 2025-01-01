TG govt out to bring more acreage under irrigation at low cost: Uttam

Hyderabad: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the State government is committed to bringing more acreage under irrigation at a low cost and warned of strict action against the officials who failed to discharge their duties. Announcing that the chief engineer of Nalgonda has been suspended, Uttam said that the role of employees is crucial in making the irrigation sector clean. He expressed concern that the irrigation sector has been corrupted for ten years. “Even after spending Rs 1.81 crore, a new ayakkatta could not be created,” he pointed out.

“The previous government, which spent Rs 27,000 crore on the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project and Rs 9,000 crore on the Sitarama project, could not provide water to even a single acre,” he said. He also criticised that long-term projects like Devadula, Kalvakurthi, Nettepadu, Bhima, Kalvakurthi, Koil Sagar, SLBC, and Dindi could not be completed.

“The government has prepared a route map for the completion of pending projects in order of priority,” the Minister stated while instructing the officials to complete the SLBC work expeditiously.

A special review meeting was held on the irrigation projects under the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. He instructed the officials of the respective districts to complete the projects in order of priority. The Minister warned that negligence in the performance of duties will not be tolerated.

Referring to the problems faced during the previous government, he said that the irrigation sector is in a "disorganised state" due to poor planning, lack of human resources, lack of infrastructure, and lack of institutional structure. To meet this deficit, 700 assistant executive engineers who have graduated from IITs and Triple ITs have been appointed. In addition, 1,800 personnel have been appointed through outsourcing. He suggested that more vacancies be filled by the Telangana State Public Service Commission. The Minister mentioned that the allocation of 67 TMC of Godavari River water for the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project has been expedited. Efforts are being made to get 44 TMC of water for the Sammakka-Sarakka project. Discussions are underway with Chhattisgarh for permission for this project.