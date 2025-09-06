Live
TG only state in India to offer free power for Ganesh pandals: CM
Revanth Reddy appeals to devotees to celebrate Ganesh immersion with devotion and utmost care
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that no other state in the country was providing free power supply to Ganesh pandals except for Telangana.
He stated that the state government provided every facility, including free power supply, to ensure the Ganesh festival is celebrated with pomp and gaiety.
Appealing to devotees to celebrate Ganesh Idol immersion with devotion and utmost care, the Chief Minister said the government had identified the challenges during festivities and resolved them with the coordination of all departments.
The Chief Minister congratulated the Festival Committee of the Khairtabad Ganesh Idol for organising the festivities in a grand manner for the last 71 years. He said, “Hyderabad stands as a symbol of religious harmony by respecting all faiths,” and noted that adequate arrangements had already been made at Tank Bund for the Ganesh Idol immersion.