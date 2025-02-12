TG to aid Bahrain in setting up Skills University, T-Hub, T-Works

Hyderabad: Telangana is ready to extend its full cooperation in establishing world-class institutions like Skills University, T-Hub, and T-Works in Bahrain, announced State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

In a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Minister assured Bahrain’s Ambassador to India, Abdul Rahman Al Gaoud, that the Telangana government is committed to sharing its expertise and best practices in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Bahraini delegation, comprising senior representatives from the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce, expressed keen interest in replicating Telangana’s groundbreaking initiatives. They invited Minister Sridhar Babu to visit Bahrain to further explore collaboration opportunities.

Expressing his gratitude for the invitation, the Minister reiterated Telangana’s unwavering support in facilitating the establishment of cutting-edge skill development institutions in Bahrain.

Elaborating on Telangana’s pioneering Skills University, Sridhar Babu underscored its industry-driven approach, where corporations take the lead in shaping curricula and providing hands-on training to young professionals.

He emphasised that the State’s vision is clear—education must seamlessly connect to employment. Skills University serves as the crucial bridge between academia and industry, ensuring that youth receive the expertise they need to excel in the workforce.

The Minister also emphasised Hyderabad’s status as a thriving epicentre of talent, research, and advanced infrastructure. He noted that Hyderabad is not just an emerging global city; it is a powerhouse of innovation.

The city has built an ecosystem that nurtures both startups

and established enterprises, creating unparalleled opportunities for growth and investment, he added.