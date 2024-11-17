TGCHE seeks IIT-Madras’ help for setting up research parks

Hyderabad: Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), recently visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, to explore avenues for a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between TGCHE and IIT-Madras. The objective of this collaboration was to leverage IIT-Madras’s expertise in setting up research parks and innovation hubs to foster technological education and hands-on practical experience for students of higher education in Telangana.

During the meeting, Prof. Reddy discussed various aspects of collaboration, including setting up incubation centres, research parks, and human capacity-building programs. Prof V

Kamakoti, Director of IIT-Madras expressed his support in providing guidance and expertise to TGCHE, particularly, in areas of startup incubation, infrastructure development, and industry-university tie-ups. Prof. Reddy assured Prof. Kamakoti that all necessary resources, including state government support and investments, would be provided for the successful implementation of these initiatives as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has shown a keen interest in advancing technological development in higher education.