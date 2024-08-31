TGCHE team meets UGC, BCI and AICTE officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Prof R Limbadri and Secretary Prof Sriram Venkatesh thanked the Univerity Grants Commission Chairman Prof Jagadish Kumar, senior officials of the Bar Council of India and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for positively responding on the issues brought to their attention.

Prof Limbadri said that during the meeting with the UGC chairman, he was explained about the admission process from DOST to PhD admission taking place in the state. He also spoke on the changes taking place in distance education admissions. Similarly, it was brought to the attention of the UGC Chairman how students were facing trouble with admissions into unrecognised universities opening admission centres in the name of open and distance education. Prof Limbadri said that the UGC chairman has listened patiently and responded positively.

He said that in the meeting with the Bar Council of India (BCI), senior officials responded positively to clear the pending approvals for several law colleges in the State.