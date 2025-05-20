TGEC recommendation on quota gives jitters to schools

Hyderabad: The Draft School Fee Regulation (DSFR) by the Telangana Education Commission (TGEC) to the state government, recommending mandatory implementation of 25 per cent reserved seats to the backward sections of the society, is giving jitters to about 10,000 self-financed schools in the state.

Raising the issue, the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA), citing the Telangana State’s financial conditions they be spared from bearing the brunt of implementing the TGEC recommendation.

The TRSMA said it wholeheartedly welcomes the spirit of the RTE Act’s provision of mandating 25 per cent reservation for underprivileged students. However, “We wish to highlight the prevailing financial challenges being faced by the state, as acknowledged by the Honorable Chief Minister.”

It further pointed out that due to the non-release of funds under the “Best Available School” scheme for the past three years, “private schools, along with junior and degree colleges, are facing severe financial strain.” Moreover, school managements accommodating Gurukul schools have not received rent reimbursement for extended periods.

Against these challenges, the TRSMA on behalf of 10,000 budget schools, has asked the State government not to implement the recommendation made by the TGEC and the RTE, as it would burden schools with uncompensated obligations. Instead, it suggested that the State government provide the necessary financial support directly to students. “This would empower families to choose the school best suited to their children’s needs, including corporate schools,” said TRSMA Karimnagar president K Sanjeeva Reddy. Meanwhile, questions were raised over the transparency and fairness of the TGEC policy perspectives and the failure to take a holistic and inclusive view of the school education.

For example, the TGEC is advocating for the conversion of all Telugu medium schools into English medium ones; however, it remains silent on applying this same recommendation to Urdu, Kannada, Marathi, and other medium schools operating in the state. Exposing one standard to one language and quite another to other medium schools.

Additionally, while the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act is recommended, which includes reserving 25 percent of seats in all private schools, the TGEC is avoiding the issue of minority institutions that are violating mandatory rules by admitting more non-minority students.

Speaking to The Hans India, sources in the state school education department say, “There are several prominent schools running with a minority tag for decades. However, the number of students given admissions is more than the minority students. This is against the existing rules of granting minority status. The state government can cancel the minority status of such educational institutions,” a TGSED official said.

That apart, the minority institutions have been allegedly collecting donations for admissions as much as the private schools. However, neither the state nor any authority ever negotiated with these schools to mandatorily admit a certain number of people from the poorer and underprivileged sections of the state. Further, some of the minority institutions are receiving the fees and donations from non-minority students than the minority students for whose educational promotions they have applied for the minority institution’s status.