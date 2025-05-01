TGIC inks MoUs with 9 more colleges under Hosts Initiative

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TGIC) on Wednesday signed a MoU with additional nine colleges across the State in phase-2.

According to TGIC, this follows the initial MoU signings with 18 colleges, with phase-2 formalising partnerships with the additional nine colleges. As part of this strategic initiative, ‘TGIC Hosts’ will establish Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cells within each of the selected colleges.

This will cultivate vibrant ecosystems for both student and local entrepreneurship, ensuring the effective dissemination and maximised impact of TGIC programmes and initiatives across the districts of Telangana.

Meraj Faheem, CEO of TGIC, said, “With the completion of phase-2, we have significantly expanded our reach, ensuring our programmes are accessible and impactful across the entirety of Telangana. This collaborative effort with academic institutions is crucial for fostering a thriving innovation ecosystem.”