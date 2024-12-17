TGSPDCL gears up to cope with rising demand for power

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has taken appropriate measures to supply electricity to meet the increasing demand during the coming summer season. Musharraf Faruqui, chairman and managing director visited the field level and inspected the work being done as part of the summer preparations.

The CMD inspected the 132 KV sub-station, Bowrampet and inspected the tower construction work.

Electricity demand in Greater Hyderabad is increasing significantly compared to last year's dry season. The peak demand from last year's 3,756 MW has been recorded at 4,352 MW this year with a growth of around 16 per cent, the consumption has reached 90.68 million units with a growth of around 12 per cent from last year's 81.39 million units.

It is predicted that in the coming summer of 2025, the demand for electricity will record a significant growth higher than the past. According to the government's orders to ensure that there is no disruption in the supply no matter how much the demand increases, the management and officials of the power utilities are engaged in the work of advancing the demand and making appropriate arrangements at the level of the section.