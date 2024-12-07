The clock is ticking for iconic Numaish

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s most awaited annual extravaganza, ‘Numaish,’ is all set to make a comeback for its 84th season in Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. The exhibition is scheduled to open its gates from January 1, 2025, to February 15, 2025. The All India Industrial Exhibition Society has officially opened its doors for stall applications. The 46-day-long expo has become a platform for traders to display region-specific items from across the country.

The iconic Industrial Exhibition, famous as Numaish, is back with foolproof arrangements by the Society that started inviting the participants to register and set up stalls at the Numaish grounds. The forthcoming stallholders can access the application forms directly through the Exhibition Society’s website, streamlining the process for interested parties.

Numaish has been an annual event for more than eight decades that sees lakhs of people thronging to purchase clothes, food, accessories, home essentials, and so on from stalls set up by traders from across the country.

According to the Exhibition Society, the registration and rental charges vary based on the size and the location of the stalls. “The Exhibition Society charges between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1,50,000 for stalls, with premium rates for prime locations. Interested participants are instructed to reach out to the secretary of the Exhibition Society through [email protected] and [email protected],” said an official.

The exhibition is a venue of recreation, relaxation, shopping, and entertainment for Hyderabadis in particular and people all over Telangana. Some visitors come repeatedly for the entertainment, recreation, and the shopping experience. A lot of people are enthusiastic about attending Numaish each year.

Moreover, the Society has made several arrangements towards the exhibition grounds. Walkways have been improved, and for wheelchairs, and especially for women and senior citizens, the pathway was also extended and improved. Also, foolproof arrangements have been made to ensure safety, such as, at an expenditure of Rs 3 crore firefighting infrastructure was also established in place to avoid untoward incidents.

Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, or Numaish, began in 1938. It was started to promote industrial development in the erstwhile Hyderabad state by organising industrial exhibitions to promote products manufactured by small and medium-scale industries within the country.

The first exhibition was conducted at Public Gardens in 1938 and shifted to the present Exhibition Grounds in 1946. The Exhibition Society celebrated its silver jubilee in 1966, golden jubilee in 1998, diamond jubilee in 2000, and platinum jubilee in 2015.