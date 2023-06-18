The firm focus throughout the last four years- helped Chidvilas secure the top spot in JEE Advanced-2023

Hyderabad: 17-year-old Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, who secured the top spot in JEE Advanced on Sunday with a score of 341 out of 360 marks, displayed a firm focus throughout the last four years that help him to secure first position in the entrance exam.

Stretching on his achievement, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, resident of Madgul, Rangareddy District, said My four years of assiduous hard work helped me secure the top spot in JEE Advanced-2023. Although I anticipated being among the top 10 but not first rankers, but I was overwhelmed to see my name first in the toppers list. Since the age of 11, I have been a student at Sri Chaitanya School and junior college in Hyderabad, where I made the early decision to pursue my IIT dream.

My brother was also a student of Sri Chaitanya, and he is now in his final year of BTech at BITS Pilani. I followed in his footsteps. I have been dedicatedly preparing for the JEE since the class 9. Every moment of a single day I dedicated for the preparation of JEE. Along with today whatever I achieve it was only possible, as my parents Rajeshwar Reddy, (a government teacher at Giri Kothapalli) and mother Nagalaxmi Reddy (a government teacher who always motivated me.

I aim to pursue a B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering from IIT Bombay. In the coming years, I envision myself as a computer scientist, innovator, or working with the government, he added.