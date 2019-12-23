The only surviving pipe organ in hyderabad city

Secunderabad: The pipe organ has a charm of its own and has an old world aura about it. However, the instrument which was a part of almost all old churches has fallen on bad times as there aren't enough organists as well as technicians to maintain them, which has resulted in them being kept aside. But thanks to Commodore TMJ Champion, a 72-year-old retired naval officer, the pipe organ at the Church of St John's The Baptist is humming.

The engineering graduate from Annamalai University has played the pipe organ in almost all the churches in India. "Wherever I was posted, I would go the churches in the city and play the pipe organ," he says. According to rough estimates, there are about 300 pipe organs in churches across India.

The engineering graduate from Annamalai University has played the pipe organ in almost all the churches in India. "Wherever I was posted, I would go the churches in the city and play the pipe organ," he says. According to rough estimates, there are about 300 pipe organs in churches across India.

Several churches invite him to play and help repair the instrument and Champion visits several cities to do the needful.

When the Britishers left the country, the people who took care of the maintenance of this instrument also left. There was none to take care of the maintenance. Later Commodore Champion along with Dr Timothy Velacott from England took the responsibility of maintenance of the organ. Dr Timothy Velacott comes thrice a year for any kind of repair and maintenance of the instrument.

Jeffery Daniel, a resident of Somajiguda and a BTech 4th year student, one of the trainees, said, "I knew sir for a long time and once he asked me to try this out. I was also interested. I sat for the exams and completed until grade 6. I have been playing the pipe organ for 5 years. It's a privilege to play such a massive instrument. Instead of electronic instruments, I prefer the pipe organ much and playing it is more peaceful than anything else."

Joshua Virendra, a resident of Yapral and the head of music department at Oakridge International School, is one of the official organists of the church (St. John the Baptist). He has been playing the pipe organ for more than 10 years in the church. We are strictly following the legacies of Britishers to follow all the services and rituals of the occasions."

The Pipe organ at the St John's Church was built in 1908. Earlier, there was a constant need for a person to pump air from the rear side of the pump organ in order to make it work. However, Commodore Champion with the help of Dr Timothy Velacott, using a few devices, eliminated the need for this arrangement. As part of the training programme, six students are being trained in playing the pipe organ at the church.