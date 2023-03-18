Today Hyderabad Top 5 News Updates - 18-03-2023

1. Hyderabad: Following the incident of the Assistant Engineers recruitment examination question paper leak, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday decided to cancel three recruitment examinations, including the Group-I preliminary test. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The State unit of ABVP on Friday laid siege to the Hyderabad district collectorate demanding TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy and secretary Anita Ramachandran to take responsibility for the question paper leak and order a judicial inquiry into the alleged scam. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) took up another significant step towards the completion of Mission Electrification by electrifying important stretches in Northern Telangana region. As part of it, two vital sections that are Nizamabad-Kamareddy(50km) and Jankampet-Basar (23km) have been electrified. Electrification of these sections will provide a continuous electrified rail-line facility for a distance of 210kmfrom Secunderabad to Basar, including the branch line between Jankampet to Bodhan. Read More

4. Hyderabad: A successful Robotic Thymectomy Surgery was performed on a 60-year-old patient, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad on Friday. Cardio thoracic Surgeon Dr Pradeep Rachakonda performed the robotic procedure on the patient who was rushed to the emergency room with a myasthenic crisis and put on ventilator.Read More

5. Secunderabad: With the Ministry of Defence (MoD) issuing a gazette notification on Friday that the upcoming Cantonment Board election, scheduled on April 30, is rescinded, the development of Cantonment hangs in balance. It has been two years since the tenure of the eight ward members and vice president has been completed. Read More











