Today Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Secunderabad: As the SCBs (Secunderabad Cantonment Board) elections are around the corner, the board officials are all set to prepare the new voters' list. The eligible persons will be permitted to register their votes from March 1 onwards. This decision came to fore after a detailed schedule of the upcoming elections was released by the SCB officials during the board meeting on Friday. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Though burning of garbage is illegal in the city and even after GHMC imposing heavy penalties for the same, the burning of garbage in open continues unabatedly leading to an increasing level in air pollution and a threat of causing major fire accidents. With the temperature rising, people fear that burning of garbage in open may also lead to major fire accidents, breathing issues and loss of environment. Both the denizens as well as sanitation workers of the GHMC are found throwing the rules out in the smoke. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Melbourne University representatives Prof Ashok Muthupandian, Assistant Deputy Vice-Chancellor International, Prof Madhava Rao, and Juhee Ahmed visited Osmania University on Friday to discuss providing a Dual Degree Programme through a collaboration between Osmania University and Melbourne University. Read More

4. Hyderabad: In the wake of the Amberpet tragedy, where a 4-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs, leading to panic among city residents. The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) received nearly 15,000 complaints in 36 hours on stray dog helpline numbers. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The 10thconvocation of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) was held on Friday in the auditorium of the campus. Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy BhagawanthKhuba was the chief guest. Addressing the students, the Union Minister elaborated the role and achievements of Indian Pharmaceutical sector in past few years, especially during covid-19 pandemic. He also emphasised the importance of translating research into real life applications and industrialisation of the products. Read More

















