Hyderabad: OU and Melbourne varsities discuss Dual Degree Programme

Hyderabad: Melbourne University representatives Prof Ashok Muthupandian, Assistant Deputy Vice-Chancellor International, Prof Madhava Rao, and Juhee Ahmed visited Osmania University on Friday to discuss providing a Dual Degree Programme through a collaboration between Osmania University and Melbourne University.

Prof Ashok Muthupandian said that they are into similar collaborations with the Universities of Madras, and Pune and looking forward to a tie-up with Osmania University. Both universities have made significant contributions to academics for over a century and will be honoured to associate with Osmania University. He also conveyed that students will pursue the course for two years from India and later two years at Melbourne University. After four years, the students have a choice of selecting from thirty-five different combinations of specializations or pursuing a one-year Master's Degree.

Prof. D. Ravinder, VC, OU, said he and his team will work on the ground realities to take forward this initiative to a fruitful collaboration and requested the HoDs of the various Science streams present to initiate the processes at their respective department level.