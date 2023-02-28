Today Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1.Hyderabad: MP Asaduddin Owaisi's close relative committed suicide by allegedly shooting himself with his licensed weapon at his residence in Banjara Hills on Monday. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday announced that TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET-2023) for admission into LLM courses offered by State universities in Telangana including affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24 will be conducted on May 25. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Now pet dog-owners are scared of stray dogs in their colonies. They are scared to come out with their canines for a morning walk in the wake of increasing stray dog menace. A pack of dogs is roaming freely in the colonies and creating panic when the owners come out. Read More

4. Hyderabad: In yet another fire incident in the city, a car spare parts and accessories showroom in Kondapur was gutted into fire. As many as three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took more than two hours to douse the fire. According to fire officials, the incident took place at 2.30 am on Monday near the Kondapur RTA. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Does the Centre want to take stock of the feedback from the Telangana party leaders on the pros and cons in case of the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha following the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia? Read More



