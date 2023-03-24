Today Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Following complaints regarding the quality of food being served at several hotels, restaurants and food centres in the city, which is a matter of grave concern, officials of Food safety department under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) initiated field inspections of city eateries to find adulteration and other illegal practices. In view of Ramzan, several mobile teams of Food Safety Officers and Assistant Medical Officers of Health officials inspected various hotels in the city. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Visitors were seen taking selfies with the Presidential buggy (a black carriage) and many enjoyed viewing the knowledge gallery on the first day of the opening of Rashtrapati Nilayam for the general public on Thursday. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police arrested a gang that is involved in committing theft, procuring and selling of sensitive and confidential data of government and important organisations as well as personal and confidential data of 16.8 crore citizens. The police seized 12 mobile phones, three laptops, two CPUs, mails and tax invoices of JustDial. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The ruling BRS party MLAs and leaders who have been tasked with the responsibility of holding 'Aatmiya Sammelanams' to galvanize the party cadre are taking out some time for a brief 'holiday trips' to re-energise themselves before jumping into the strenuous job of gearing the cadre and make them ready for the ensuing poll war. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Amid tension between the police and the party supporters, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and recorded his statement. Read More



