Hyderabad: BRS MLAs on foreign jaunts

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS party MLAs and leaders who have been tasked with the responsibility of holding 'Aatmiya Sammelanams' to galvanize the party cadre are taking out some time for a brief 'holiday trips' to re-energise themselves before jumping into the strenuous job of gearing the cadre and make them ready for the ensuing poll war.



While some leaders are going on visit to religious places in South and Northern parts of the country, a few are planning to go to hill stations like Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir with family.

Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao has left on a trip to East African countries with a few of his close aides. This has become the talk of the town in political circles. SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar had recently gone to the US.

MLAs from old Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal districts have sent some senior party leaders from their respective Assembly constituencies to religious places like Shirdi and Tirupati. Leaders said that some of the MLAs from Mahbubnagar and Medak districts are sending the elected local representatives to tourist spots like Kullu, Manali and Kashmir. They have been told that hectic political activity lies ahead till the Assembly elections were over and the party returns to power.

Real work would start from June. The trips in India last about three to four days. The MLAs say that the party rank and file were exhausted due to the continuous party meetings and need a brief break to come back with renewed energy. MLAs were sending the local leaders in groups. The MLAs and senior leaders in the Assembly constituencies said the holiday season would end by April last week.

From then onwards, they will prepare a schedule for the election-related activities and stay in touch with the people continuously.