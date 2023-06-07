Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 07-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: As part of celebrations of the 10 years of Telangana State Formation, the police organised a state-level conference on ‘Anti Human Trafficking -Rescue, Rehabilitation’ at the Telangana State Police Academy on Tuesday. Read More

2. Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during summer, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run few trains between various destinations. Train no -07061 will depart from Kacheguda at 11.10 pm on June 8 and arrive Tirupati at 10.30 am on the next day, train no 07062 will depart from Tirupati at 3 pm on June 9 and arrive Kacheguda at 4 pm on the next day. Enroute, these trains will halt at Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Kadapa, Razampet and Renigunta stations in both directions. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The four-day free training programme for Osmania University students preparing for UGC NET exams began at Human Capital Development Centre on Tuesday. The training will be from 2 pm to 6 pm. Around 200 students attended the classes on the first day. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has informed that on behalf of the State government, silk sarees will be presented to 26 temples this time in twin cities during the AshadamBonalu festival celebrations which begin on June 22. Read More

5. Hyderabad: A series of developmental works that will scale up infrastructure in the Old City has been taken up by the State government. In a latest development, the demolition process of the iconic Mahboob Chowk Market has officially commenced, with the aim to complete the construction of a new market in its place. Read More