Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 24-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: The Haj camp for the Haj-2023 comes to an end on Thursday, though it was one of the longest camps for over 15 days, none of the State Ministers, public representatives, other party leaders and bureaucrats visited the Haj Camp in Haj House Nampally for the ceremonial send-off of Haj pilgrims on their holy journey. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, has announced that 40 normal appointments per day for the newly setup RPO, Hyderabad Camp mode counters will be released for the period from June 26 to 30. Read More

3. Hyderabad: A new Foot over Bridge (FoB) has been opened to the public by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) near St Ann’s High School, Tarnaka, Secunderabad. On Friday, the FoB was inaugurated by Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy. The pedestrian-friendly facility, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.6 crore is of great use to school children, parents, teachers and staff, facilitating them to cross the road safely. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance works over Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions, a few MMTS services will be temporarily cancelled from June 26 to July 2. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Will BRS be able to retain the Kukatpally Assembly seat in the next elections? Kukatpally constituency is big and a densely populated area and is faced with several problems including water logging during monsoon in many colonies. Read More



