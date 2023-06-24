Live
Hyderabad: Temporary cancellation of few MMTS trains
Highlights
Due to infrastructural maintenance works over Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions, a few MMTS services will be temporarily cancelled from June 26 to July 2.
Lingampally-Hyderabad (no-47129), Hyderabad-Lingampally(no-47132), Falaknuma-Lingampally(no-47156), Hyderabad-Lingampally (no-47105), Ramchandrapuram-Falaknuma(no- 47177)and Umdanagar-Lingampally (no-47165) will stand cancelled.
