Hyderabad: Temporary cancellation of few MMTS trains

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance works over Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions, a few MMTS services will be temporarily cancelled from June 26 to July 2.

Lingampally-Hyderabad (no-47129), Hyderabad-Lingampally(no-47132), Falaknuma-Lingampally(no-47156), Hyderabad-Lingampally (no-47105), Ramchandrapuram-Falaknuma(no- 47177)and Umdanagar-Lingampally (no-47165) will stand cancelled.