  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Temporary cancellation of few MMTS trains

MMTS trains
x

MMTS trains

Highlights

Due to infrastructural maintenance works over Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions, a few MMTS services will be temporarily cancelled from June 26 to July 2.

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance works over Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions, a few MMTS services will be temporarily cancelled from June 26 to July 2.

Lingampally-Hyderabad (no-47129), Hyderabad-Lingampally(no-47132), Falaknuma-Lingampally(no-47156), Hyderabad-Lingampally (no-47105), Ramchandrapuram-Falaknuma(no- 47177)and Umdanagar-Lingampally (no-47165) will stand cancelled.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X