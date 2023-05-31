Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 31-05-2023

1. Hyderabad : The Osmania University women’s tennis team bagged the silver medal in the Khelo India University Games being held at Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow Ekaana Tennis Courts on Tuesday. Read More

2. Hyderabad : Delimitation of Lok Sabha seats after 2026 will be a "gross injustice" to southern states if it is taken up based on population, BRS leader and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao said on Tuesday. Read More

3. Hyderabad : As the temperature continues to soar rapidly, the forest officials in Kawal Tiger Reserve are directing their efforts to safeguarding the well-being of animals. As the wild creatures can also fall sick when their mineral levels decline. By ensuring the provision of minerals as a regular dietary component, the biological processes can function optimally. However, wild animals acquire sodium, in the form of salt, from naturally occurring edible sources. Rocks, branches, and mud found near water bodies help them maintain the sodium levels in their bodies. Read More

4. Hyderabad : The Telangana government is planning to implement a robust monsoon action plan for urban local bodies (ULBs) across the State. The objective is to mitigate rain-related damages during and after the monsoon season. Each ULB official has been assigned specific tasks and timelines. Read More

5. Hyderabad : The State BJP has asked the party-appointed task force to prepare important issues benefitting all sections of the people in the State. The Telangana state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday asked the task force members to kick start the exercise to conduct an in-depth study on how to address the issues bothering the poor and middle-class people to incorporate them into its ensuing State Assembly elections manifesto. Read More