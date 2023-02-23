Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

Check out Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here.

1.Hyderabad: Speculations that the state government would go in for early polls got a new fillip with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao focussing on preparing the party for polls by hiring poll survey agencies and working on plans for largescale publicity of the welfare schemes being implemented by his government. Read More



2.Hyderabad: With an unusually warm February this year, in Hyderabad and several parts of India, experts are predicting a harsh summer ahead. Several north Indian states have already recorded higher temperatures than normal. In Hyderabad, a maximum temperature of 35.8 degree celsius was recorded at Begumpet Airport on February 13, which is three degrees higher than the normal temperature of 32.5 degree celsius. Read More





3.Hyderabad: Doctors of Osmania Hospital have given a new lease of life to a 23-year-old man Thakur Maninder Singh by successfully performing a rare and 'extremely difficult' laparoscopic bariatric surgery. Read More





4.Hyderabad: Without any adherence to road safety norms, the delivery agents of the food aggregator companies, and bike taxis lead the violation of traffic rules in the city. The delivery executives attached to online apps were found driving on the wrong side, with signal violations, and over-speeding to deliver the food to the customers within the time limit. Nearly Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 of challans are pending with each vehicle attached to the various app-based companies. Read More





5.Hyderabad: The Chief Justice Bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday converted the report which appeared in an English daily under the caption "A Pack of Stray Dogs Maul A 4 Year Old Boy to Death" in the city "into a suo motu public interest litigation. Read More









