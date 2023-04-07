Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. The renowned LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad, one of the top-10 eye health institutes in the world has earned global recognition for its extensive research in eye health and adoption of modern approaches in medical services. Read More

2. Hyderabad: This Eid may bring a faithful gift for the inmates of Anees-ul-Ghurba, an orphanage, as the new complex of the orphanage is nearing completion and Chief Minister Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to inaugurate the same this Eid-ul-Fitr. The reconstruction works of the Anees-ul-Ghurba, oldest orphanage in the city began in 2017.

3. Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rain accompanied by hailstorms lashed a few places in the city on Thursday bringing respite from the rising summer temperatures. Several areas across the city experienced heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds. Nampally, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Himayatnagar, Uppal, Balanagar, Saroornagar and Secunderabad received rain. As forecast by the weather experts days in advance, the city witnessed good spells of rain. Several areas receiveda downpour.

4. Hyderabad: New Additional General Manager (AGM) of SouthCentral Railway R Dhananjeyulu assumed charge on Thursday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad. The new AGM belongs to the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of the 1988 batch.Prior to the present assignment he worked as Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) at SCR.

5. Hyderabad: The city roads reverberated with the slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' with people of all ages from children to old aged including women actively participated in the Veer Hanuman Vijay Yatra carrying Saffron flags on the occasion of Lord Hanuman Janmotsav on Thursday.