Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad : Residents residing in the low-lying areas of Old Bowenpally are apprehensive about the flood-like situation they may face this monsoon. Despite spending crores of rupees to renovate the Hasmathpet lake, diverting the drainage water into the lake has raised concerns among locals once again.

2. Hyderabad : Somajiguda in Hyderabad has been ranked second in the list of top 30 high streets in India, while MG Road in Bengaluru topped the list, according to Knight Frank. Linking Road in Mumbai and South Extension (Part 1 and Part 2) in Delhi stood at third and fourth positions respectively. The ranking is based on parameters that determine the quality of experience high streets provide to customers.

3. Hyderabad : In a move to restore stepwells in and around the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday come up with a proposal to restoration the stepwell located in the Falaknuma Bus Depot.

4. Hyderabad : Education remains one of the central pillars in our bilateral relationship. The new National Education Policy (NEP), unveiled by India, gives opportunity for many Australian universities to establish their campuses in India. Both countries are working together on supply chains on critical minerals that could be used in India in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) industry or in the production of some critical and emerging technologies. Australia's High Commissioner to India Berry O' Farrell, told Hans India in an Exclusive Interview.

5. Hyderabad : The 'Kashmir Files' producer Abhishek Agarwal has served a legal notice on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making defamatory comments about the film. He demanded Mamata to tender an unconditional apology by withdrawing all the allegations, statements and accusations made by her. "The CM (Mamata Banerjee) statements are false, baseless, far away from truth and are also part of the story concocted by you…. Those statements are highly defamatory, unverified and made with ill intentions and mala fides to defame," Agarwal said in the legal notice.




