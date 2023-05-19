Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Rangareddy: In a recent incident that unfolded at the Shadnagar police station premises, a factional feud between leaders of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party resulted in injuries to Councilor Ishwar Raju. The clash erupted between Ishwar Raju, the seventh ward councilor of Ayyappa Colony in Shadnagar town, and Ashok, a resident of the same colony, on Wednesday night. What started as a minor issue quickly escalated, leading to the intervention of the police. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) south zone has made several promises to ensure there is no flooding in Falaknuma. However, even after the authorities took action and assured no damage in the future, people remain concerned about the upcoming rainy season.

3. Hyderabad: Minister of Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed 2BHK dignity houses at Kamala Nagar SPR Hills in Jubilee Hills constituency.

4. Hyderabad: In what could be a significant departure from the conventional ways, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is all set to rope in students as stakeholders to play a vital role in the crucial reforms to lead the National Education Policy-2020.

5. Rangareddy: To boost ties between India and Egypt, the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT), - an Egyptian council of planning just like NITI Ayog in India, has appointed Dr.Abdul Rehman Ilyas as advisor to the President ASRT thereby to promote and propagate the bilateral relationship in different spheres between the two nations.




