Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: In view of the birth centenary celebrations of NTR at Kaithalapur on Saturday, the Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory in Kukatpally. Approximately 15,000- 20,000 persons will attend, According to the police, traffic will be diverted from 1 to 10 pm; commuters are advised to use alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion. Read More

2. Hyderabad: An Army Recruitment Rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from July 3 to September 10 for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Tech, AgniveerAdm Assistant/ SKT (AOC wards only). Read More

3. Hyderabad: The SCR (South Central Railway) will run special trains between Kacheguda- Narsapur-Kacheguda to clear extra rush of passengers during summer. The (no 07653) Narsapur-Kacheguda special will depart from Kacheguda at 8.30 pm and arrive at Narsapur at 8.35 am the next day. Its dates of journey are May 25 and June 1. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday lashed out at State BJP leaders for announcing BC declaration, terming it an election stunt. Addressing a press conference here, the minister, along with MLAs Jaipal Yadav and Anjaiah Yadav, said when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister people of backward classes felt happy and expected they would get justice, but in vain. Read More

5. Hyderabad: A new city will come up around GHMC soon. The scrapping of GO 111 is set to create a big land bank for commercial and domestic needs for the government as well as realty sector around GHMC. As many as 84 villages will be freed from land management restrictions for commercial needs. The government is expecting a huge revenue from the sale of lands located in these villages. It is anticipating a big surge in real estate business; the government will be able to generate at least Rs 50,000 crore through sale of lands during the current financial year. Read More